Happy Birthday, Gumbo! Looking back at some of our best episodes

This week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo marks the show's second anniversary!

To celebrate, Regional News Editor Tanya Ott looks back at some of the best episodes of our show's run so far — from the cost of hurricane evacuations and covering major live events to special investigations cooked up by the team.

This episode is hosted by Ott, who is also a producer for the show. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.