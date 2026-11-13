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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Cutting the public out of public meetings

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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Dustin McAnn talks to landowners at the first meeting of the Louisiana Landowners Coalition at his barn in LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, on August 27, 2026.
Photo Courtesy of Craig Franklin/The Jena Times
Dustin McAnn talks to landowners at the first meeting of the Louisiana Landowners Coalition at his barn in LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, on August 27, 2026. A group of 10 landowners gathered to form the new coalition. This week, along with two other Louisiana groups, they filed a lawsuit against Louisiana’s Public Service Commission.

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins takes us inside two meetings where huge decisions were made without any public input.

From SpaceX to the regulators who are supposed to protect Louisiana consumers, we’ll hear how these public meetings were conducted — and the lawsuits that say they were set up to intentionally cut the public out of the process. Independent journalist Marta Jewson also joins us to talk about the importance — and the right — of public participation.

This episode is hosted by Tanya Ott, and produced by Ott, Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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Dustin McAnn feeds his cows at his farm in Trout, Louisiana, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
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