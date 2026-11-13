Cutting the public out of public meetings

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins takes us inside two meetings where huge decisions were made without any public input.

From SpaceX to the regulators who are supposed to protect Louisiana consumers, we’ll hear how these public meetings were conducted — and the lawsuits that say they were set up to intentionally cut the public out of the process. Independent journalist Marta Jewson also joins us to talk about the importance — and the right — of public participation.

This episode is hosted by Tanya Ott, and produced by Ott, Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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