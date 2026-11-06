Did redistricting backfire in the Gulf South?

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, our reporters gather for an elections debrief.

Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterm, taking back the House and the Senate. The Blue wave reached parts of the country few expected: Kansas, South Carolina, Texas, and to some extent, even the Gulf South.

This episode is hosted by Aubri Juhasz, who is also a producer for the show. The podcast is produced by Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.