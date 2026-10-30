Ghoulish Gumbo 2: More Halloween tales from the Gulf South

Happy Halloween!

We're back with more Ghoulish Gumbo on this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo.

We've got three new spooky tales — all involving ghosts — from each state, with a new cast of characters taking off their journalism caps to see who’s the most haunting storyteller — Maya Miller in Mississippi, Nellie Beckett in Alabama and Aubri Juhasz in Louisiana.

This episode is hosted by Orlando Flores Jr., who is also a producer for the show. The podcast is produced by Juhasz, Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.