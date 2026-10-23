Celebrating Public Radio Music Day in the Gulf South

This week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo is all about music.

The seventh annual Public Radio Music Day is Wednesday (Oct. 28), and in the wake of massive cuts to public media, this year's celebration is more important than ever.

Public radio stations with music programs — like our partner stations in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi — bolster local musicians and music economies. They bring their communities together through live events and digital spaces. And they preserve regional history and culture.

Regional News Editor Tanya Ott talks with some of the hosts of our region's music programs: Jon Malone — AKA DJ Supreme — the host of The Classic Hip-Hop Show at WBHM's The Hub; Taylor Caffery, the host of folk music program Hootenany Power at WRKF; and Burgin Mathews, host of The Lost Child at WBHM.

This episode is hosted by Ott, who is also a producer for the show. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.