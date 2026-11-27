In this week's episode, we ask New Orleans teenagers what they think about AI — or rather, they ask us.

Senior reporter Drew Hawkins sat down with “Teens Talk AI.” It’s a podcast series from Be Loud Studios in New Orleans. The teachers who founded the nonprofit believe that when youth can share their own stories, they grow more confident and become more engaged in their communities.

This episode is hosted and produced by Tanya Ott and features the Teens Talk AI hosts interviewing GSN’s Drew Hawkins. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.