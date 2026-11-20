In this week's episode, government and democracy reporter Maya Miller sits down with Elise Catrion Gregg, community engagement reporter, to talk about Mississippi’s recent Senate election and the blue wave sweeping the nation.

This episode is hosted by Maya Miller and features Elise Catrion Gregg, with production help from Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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