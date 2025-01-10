New Orleans’ residents are still recovering after New Year’s Day terror attack

Carnival in New Orleans started Monday, less than a week after a man drove his truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

While the city is in mourning, WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz reports that New Orleans still plans to party on schedule .

Our health equity reporter, Drew Hawkins, lives in New Orleans and was one of the first to start reporting on what happened — talking to eyewitnesses and official sources and reporting the latest information as we learned it. He spoke with our sports and culture reporter Joseph King about the day and how people in New Orleans are supporting each other.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

READ MORE: