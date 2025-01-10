© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

New Orleans’ residents are still recovering after New Year’s Day terror attack

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published January 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
A memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack is seen on Canal Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
AP
A memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack is seen on Canal Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Carnival in New Orleans started Monday, less than a week after a man drove his truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

While the city is in mourning, WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz reports that New Orleans still plans to party on schedule.

Our health equity reporter, Drew Hawkins, lives in New Orleans and was one of the first to start reporting on what happened — talking to eyewitnesses and official sources and reporting the latest information as we learned it. He spoke with our sports and culture reporter Joseph King about the day and how people in New Orleans are supporting each other.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

The Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc second lines to the Joan of Arc statue in the French Quarter on Jan. 5, 2025. Life Sacco (center), a senior at the Isidore Newman School, will portray Joan in this year's parade.
WWNO
On first night of Mardi Gras, Joan of Arc parade chooses hope over fear
Aubri Juhasz
The first parade of the Mardi Gras season will roll tonight, less than a week after a man drove his truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people.

Handwritten messages of support and remembrance decorate the wall of a building near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
WWNO
In New Orleans, focus shifts toward community recovery, healing after terror attack
Drew Hawkins
Officials and health experts are working to make sure those affected by the Bourbon Street attack have access to the medical and financial resources they need.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

