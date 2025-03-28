How Alabama and Louisiana schools defied the COVID decline

Pandemic disruptions put a lot of kids behind. But in the South, some schools seized the moment, making unexpected gains in different subjects. Alabama is the only state to see improvements in math. The same goes for Louisiana in reading.

NPR reporters Jonaki Mehta and Cory Turner join the GSN team to talk about their reporting about the improvements.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Picks from Mehta and Turner for road trips to Alabama and Louisiana.

